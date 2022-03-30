Newcomers Seaside United FC have grand plans for the future

The club started off with barely eight players attending training sessions.

Now they have grown to 20-plus players varying in backgrounds of the beautiful game.

The club prides itself on their inclusivity of all participants and have grown to be a Bridlington and Driffield based team.

“Currently starting off as a men’s team, the Seasiders view to create an established footballing community and safe place for many other people in the future.

Head coach Simon Booth explained his vision for the future.

He said: “We’d love to start off with a mens team and set things up for the future. 2023 could see the Seasiders start a junior team and womens team for the local areas and the committee are passionate about providing an opportunity for all.”

Captain Phil Kendra hadn’t played for around five years before joining the Seasiders.

He added: “The club aspect of football is so special.

“When it’s done right, you create a whole new family of team members.

“Seeing the lads grow and being part of a new opportunity for people to, not only develop football skills, but also personal skills and come out of their shells really puts a positive spin on life”.

United are looking for support for this community project.

Booth added: “The Seasiders extend their gratitude to G.O.A.T. Sports bar Bridlington, Stealth Clothing Driffield, Five and Two Café Bridlington, First Choice Medical and Betta Bodies paint and body shop.

“Great thanks to First Choice Medical for their donation of a first aid kit to the team.

“The club are still looking out for more sponsors for training equipment, club apparel and more.