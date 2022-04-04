Newlands' 2-2 draw at Valley hands Scarborough Sunday League title to Trafalgar

Sunday League champions Trafalgar

This leaves second-placed Newlands 11 points behind Traf with only three games remaining, so the latter have secured their first title in five years.

Traf player-boss Jamie Patterson said: "We are absolutely delighted to win our first title in five years."

The first half of the Valley v Newlands game was goalless, but Newlands' Liam Mintoft had a penalty saved by keeper Stefan Campbell after the Valley gloveman had brought down a Newlands player in the box.

After the break Valley striker Harry Ward missed a flurry of chances including two one on ones, Newlands then against the run of play won a penalty when Michael Hernandez brought a player down in the box. Zac Hansen scored the penalty for Newlands this time.

Valley replied instantly with Neil Forsyth scoring their goal of the season with a volley into the top corner in off the post.

Six minutes from the end Newlands scored through a cracking effort from Chris Pearson, despite only having 10 men as Rob Whitehead had gone off injured - Jack Brown having also limped off in the first half - and the visitors had no subs left.

However Valley replied again with Taylor Plant scoring a header from a corner in the closing moments.

Sean Exley scored twice for Traf in the 5-0 cup semi win over Cayton

Valley then almost took the full points when captain Danny Appleby had a header saved in injury-time by Tom Cammish..

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "Callum Plant was named man of the match for an outstanding performance at left-back.

"For our final league match it was a great performance from the lads and I feel we were unlucky not to get the three points. Now we go into our cup finals looking to hopefully have a celebratory end to the season."

Newlands player-boss Dan Sheader said: "We were down to the bare bones again with only me on the bench,

"Tristan Mustoe played well on the left wing, Ryan Link doing well in the middle of the park with Tom Cammish making some unbelievable saves."

Trafalgar completed a superb day with a 5-0 Kenward Cup semi-final win at a depleted Cayton Corinthians.

Traf scored all five in the first half, Sean Exley bagging two, with Mike Barker, Luke Jones and Sam Garnett also on target.

Patterson said: "Man of the match was Sam Pickard who played well in centre midfield."

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "At half-time and 5-0 down even a committed and determined Cayton side were probably expecting a harsh final scoreline but credit to the Cayton players they put up a fight and chased a consolation goal for the remaining 45 minutes - and both Nicko Dunn and Leeroy Donaldson spurned great chances to do so.