Newlands battle for 5-4 win at Seamer Sports, plus victories for West Pier, Newby & Edgehill

Dan Freer scored a brace of goals for the visitors, who were without six players, with Drew McCoubrey, Ryan Collings and Tristan Mustoe also on target.

Seamer’s first goal was a Daniel Bradbury header, with young Harry Southwick and Finley Hopper scoring on debut, before Lucas Hastie netted their fourth, with Reggie Steels their man of the match.

Newlands player-boss Dan Sheader said: “It was a hard game with the hot weather, we went 2-0 up quickly in first 10 minutes, it was 3-1 at half-time.

"They came out stronger second half to make it 3-3, and although we went 5-3 up they kept going and pulled it back to 5-4. The pick of our goals was McCoubrey’s free-kick from 25 yards into the top corner.”

West Pier had to dig deep for a 3-2 home win against the returning Westover Wasps.

A great solo goal from striker Dec Richardson and a good finish from Aaron Holdsworth put a dominant Pier 2-0 up at the break.

In the second half the much-improved Wasps fought back to level through Ryan Matson and Zac Hansen. With five minutes left Max McNiven hit a 30-yarder into the top corner to seal the three points.

Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “On the whole we deserved the win. Both teams played well in unbearable heat. Our man of the match was Simon Rigg."

"We would like to thank Sharon at the Hayburn Wyke for sponsoring our new team kit and hoodies.”

Newby won 3-2 at home to Edgehill Reserves.

After 10 minutes, Newby took the lead after Fraser Ives dispossessed a defender then rounded the keeper to slot into an empty net. Five minutes later Alex Chapman lobbed Newby’s keeper to level, but a thumping Kene Knowles free-kick into the top corner restored the Newby lead before the break.

Cam MacDonald made it 3-1 after the break, nodding in after an Adam Martin cross was cleared off the line. Edgehill reduced the deficit thanks to an own goal.

The Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: “The next 30 minutes we really put them under the cosh hitting the bar three times, missing three easy chances and a penalty shout.

"Newby held out but we were unlucky to come away with nothing. Our man of the match was Liam Eyre.”

Newby’s star man was Luke Kempson, with brother Dan also impressing.

Champs Edgehill romped to a 13-0 win at newcomers AFC Eastfield.

Eastfield started well and should have took the lead but Darren Clough shot wide. Edgehill then upped a gear and went 4-0 up in the first half.

The pick was skipper Jamie Patterson’s controlled 25-yard volley. Joel Ramm, Joe Danby and an own goal completed the first half scoring.