Newlands edge five-goal thriller at home to Sunday League rivals Angel

Sunday League

Dan Freer opened the scoring for Newlands from the penalty spot after a strong start but Angel levelled from a corner.

The home side restored the lead when Zac Hansen's free-kick from the edge of the area was spilled by the Angel keeper and Tristan Mustoe followed it in and made it 2-1.

Angel came out strongly after the interval and levelled again, but Newlands secured the win when great work from Rob Whitehead down the right flank set up Freer to tap the ball into the net.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: "I couldn't give a man of the match as it was a great all-round team effort.

"We had players playing out of position and I thought we were the better team and it is a great way to start the season."

Tyler Beck smashed in four goals and Brad Atkinson a hat-trick as Cayton Corinthians powered to a 9-1 home win against Filey Flyers.

The hosts surged into a 6-0 lead by half-time, which included a perfect hat-trick from Beck as well as an assist.

Beck added to his tally after the break while Atkinson completed his treble and bagged two assists, Shaun Dolan also notching and an own goal completing the Cayton scoring.

Dan Blanchard hit a late consolation for the Flyers, whose man of the match was Josh Evans.

Beck shone on the wing for the hosts with midfielder Scott Davison the man of the match.

Trafalgar also hit the goal trail, cruising to a 10-1 home win against Eastfield United.

Man of the match Luke Jones smashed in four goals, Josh Fergus adding a hat-trick, with goals from the impressive Tom Greenwood (2) and Chris Dove completing the rout.

Nathan Spencer set up Michael Putley for Eastfield's consolation, while Alex Chapman saved Spencer's late penalty for United.

Man of the match for United was Scott Ryan.

Fylingdales fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to The Valley.

A Rich Tolliday brace fired Valley into a comfortable lead, but goals from Tom Shrimpton and Mike Coates earned Dales a share of the spoils.

Tolliday was man of the match for Valley, with Joe Hutchinson the Fylingdales star man.

Sam Collin sparkled as Roscoes Bar defeated visitors Goal Sports 6-3

A Lee Sutton double and a stunning Lee Paterson free-kick put Roscoes 3-1 up at the break.

In the last half-hour, Matthew Swift, Collin and Sam Jackson wrapped up the win despite some determined play from Goal Sports, whose goals were scored by Aaron Padgham (2) and Dragos Dragan.