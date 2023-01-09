Newlands edge past Newby in eight-goal Scarborough & District Saturday League Cup thriller

Newlands claimed a thrilling 5-3 cup win against Newby

Newby opened the scoring through a precise Archie McNaughton header from a Kene Knowles corner, but Newlands then struck twice to take a 2-1 half-time lead, the first coming from the penalty spot.

After the interval keeper Ollie Cooper superbly saved a Newlands penalty Newby levelled with an own goal as a corner was deflected in by a home player.

Newby were the better side but the final ball was lacking, until Knowles picked the ball up 30 yards out and hit a rocket into the top corner in off the post with just 10 minutes remaining.

Shortly after Newlands equalised after a goalmouth scramble wasn't cleared, and with the scores level at 3-3 the match went to extra-time.

In the extra 30 minutes both teams were fatigued and with the game stretched it could have gone to either side, Cam MacDonald hit a great volley that was just tipped over.

Newlands took the lead in a dramatic passage of play which saw three shots or blocked before the ball finally found the net, and despite pressure from Newby they failed to level and the hosts broke free with a breakaway goal at the death to clinch a 5-3 win.

The Newlands goalscorers were Rob Whitehead (2), Drew McCoubrey, Reo Smith and Jacob Codling.