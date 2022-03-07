Newlands hammer Three Fiddles 4-0 to book place in North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final

Zac Hansen scored twice for Newlands

The Scarborough & District Sunday League side, managed by Dan Sheader, will now face AFC Acklam in the final after their 3-2 home win against Grangetown Boys Club.

The visitors turned on the style in the first half and raced into a 2-0 lead, playing some of their best football of the season.

Zac Hansen's tidy finish put Newlands in front in the opening 10 minutes, and they knocked the ball about confidently to take charge of the first half, adding a second goal through Dan Freer.

The home side started the second half strongly, but Newlands held firm and added a third goal when a superb run and pass from Freer set up Brad Rowley to tap the ball into the net from close-range.

The scoring was completed when Hansen fired in his second goal of the game to make it 4-0 and take Newlands into the final.

Sheader said: "That first half was outstanding from the lads, it is the best we have played all season there was some brilliant football being played.

"I cannot really give the man of the match to one player as every single one of them were superb.