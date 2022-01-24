Valley won 6-0 at Cayton

The visitors led 2-0 half-time, Rob Whitehead's good finish into the bottom corner opened the scoring and then Dan Freer, on as a sub for Zac Hansen, added a second with a fine header at the back post.

Newlands maintained control after the break, Freer scoring shortly after a Dales player had been dismissed for a second caution.

The home keeper made some superb saves to keep the Newlands forwards at bay, but the visitors added a fourth through a Dales defender putting the ball into his own net after a fine run down the left from Scott Wilson ended in a testing cross.

The hosts claimed a late consolation through Jack Cairns..

Man of the match was shared between centre-back George Wilson and central midfielder Ryan Link, while Dales man of the match was Dave Smith.

Valley may have earned a 6-0 win at Cayton Corinthians, but both managers agreed the margin of victory was hugely flattering to the visitors.

In a really competitive and lively game of football. Cayton grafted until the end and could've been 2-1 up if it wasn't for two fantastic saves from Valley goalkeeper Stefan Campbell.

Valley player Harry Ward scored the pick of the goals with an outstanding header for the opener, and he added another later on.

Other goals came from Luke McNulty, Jake Adams, plus a brace from Sam Doyle, his first ever for Valley after five years of service.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "Credit to Cayton for a game that was very even with some great football and didn't seem like a 6-0 at all.

"Man of the match was Tyson Stubbings for an outstanding performance in central midfield."

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen added: "We only had 11 players today due to a number of injuries in the squad. And of that 11, three weren't 100% so full credit has to be given to the squad for a big game today.

"The scoreline of 6-0 is harsh for our efforts and we had to see the last 20 minutes out at 3-0 with 10 men.

"Callum O'Keefe was man of the match for us in centre midfield, while captain Leeroy Donaldson was excellent at centre-back."

Eastfield United fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 behind to earn a 3-3 draw in injury-time at Goal Sports despite having a man sent off and three in the sin-bin at one point..

Kieran Grzesiowski opened the scoring for the hosts and he then sent in a superb pass to set up Jordan Padgham to smash in a second.

Chris Mann pulled a goal back for United but player-boss Mark Plumpton's deflected 30-yard free-kick went past the keeper and restored the home side's two-goal advantage.

United, despite having had Mann sent off, refused to give in and earned a point thanks to a Tyler Hanlon effort and an own goal in injury-time to earn a dramatic late draw.