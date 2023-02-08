The American was sacked on Monday after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds with just four wins in 20 Premier League outings. One target, Carlos Corberan, was out of the running on Tuesday night after signing a new deal at Championship side West Brom.

He has committed his future to the Hawthorns until the summer of 2027 after guiding the club from 23rd to 6th following his arrival at the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The odds have shortened on Slot becoming the next man to take over at Elland Road in the last 24 hours, with some bookmakers putting him as the odds-on favourite to be appointed.

Feyenoord's Dutch head coach Arne Slot reacts during the UEFA Conference League football match between AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord at the AFAS stadium in Alkmaar, on October 16, 2022. - - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Olaf Kraak / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Slot enjoyed a 450-plus game playing career as a midfielder between 1995 and 2013. He made over 200 appearances with Zwolle, starting and finishing his career at the club, and also spent time with NAC Breda and Sparta Rotterdam.

He went straight into coaching after retiring from playing in 2013, working in the youth set-up at Zwolle before becoming an assistant at AZ Alkmaar and then taking on the head coach role in 2019. His first season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic as AZ finished the season in second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot was sacked by Alkmaar in December 2020 as they wanted a coach “fully focused” on the club. The announcement of his dismissal came after reports he had agreed to join Feyenoord from the start of the 2021-22 season. He won 32 of his 58 games in charge at AZ, losing just 10.

It was announced 10 days after his departure from AZ that he would be appointed at Feyenoord where he officially took over in July 2021. He has won 48 of 80 matches in charge, losing 13 and drawing 19. He led the club to the Europa Conference League final last year, which they lost to Roma.