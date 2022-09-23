Nicky Walker leaves Whitby Town to join Guiseley

The attacker has linked up with Danny Ellis’ men, ending his short spell at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground having joined from Liversedge in the summer.

Walker had netted once for the Seasiders, that goal coming as Whitby Town came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Darlington in a pre-season match.

In all, Walker made eight competitive appearances for the Blues, and departs to join a Lions side who were relegated from the National League North last season, but who are pushing for an instant return after a solid start to their league season..