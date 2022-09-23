Nicky Walker leaves Whitby Town to join Guiseley
Nicky Walker has left Whitby Town to join fellow Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division side Guiseley on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.
The attacker has linked up with Danny Ellis’ men, ending his short spell at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground having joined from Liversedge in the summer.
Walker had netted once for the Seasiders, that goal coming as Whitby Town came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Darlington in a pre-season match.
In all, Walker made eight competitive appearances for the Blues, and departs to join a Lions side who were relegated from the National League North last season, but who are pushing for an instant return after a solid start to their league season..
A club spokesperson said: “Whitby Town thanks Nicky for his contribution to the club in his short time with us, and wishes him well for the future.”