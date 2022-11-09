Noah Johnson shines as Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-14s earn their first point against West Pier

Heslerton Under-14s (blue) take on West Pier

Falling a goal behind early on Heslerton rallied and a long-range free-kick from Luke Allardice brought the teams level.

Shortly after a long throw into the box by Alfie Parker caused confusion and Eli Howden capitalised to poke home from close range. A fine individual goal brought Pier level before the break.

The second half saw both teams go toe to toe, both missing several chances to find a winner.

Scarborough Football Scholarship Under-12s are a new Minor League team sponsored by Valley Bar Seadogs and Gutters & Grounds

Noah Johnson got the parents man of the match vote with Howden scooping the managers award.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-11s travelled to Filey.

Will Marrington, man of the match Toby Raper, Elias El Ammari, Chester Driver, Ben Harrison and Charlie Emmerson were all on the scoresheet as both teams battled hard.

Scarborough Football Scholarship Under-12s won 3-0 at home to Filey Holt.

The hosts’ opener was an outstanding 25-yard lob from Charlie Manning.

Filey were awarded a penalty in the second half but it was superbly saved by Alfie Stagg.

Scholars doubled their lead with five minutes left thanks to a stunning goal from Oscar Chaplin and Manning wrapped the game up with his second goal of the game.