Edgehill net one of their eight goals in the League Trophy final win against Seamer Sports. Photos by John Westgarth (Wandering Photography)

On top from the off, they could easily have reached double figures, but the young Seamer side deserve great credit for battling right to the end on a cold night at the Flamingo Land Stadium, writes Steve Adamson.

Gary Thomas volleyed over, Tommy Wilson blazed wide and Kieran Link hooked a shot wide, before Seamer’s best move of the game saw Jake Gallagher flick on to the impressive Harry Southwick, who laid off for Callum Metcalfe, whose shot was deflected wide by Lloyd Henderson, with Alfie Pearce heading wide from the corner by Harley Adams.

Then Reggie Steels burst into the area, but was tackled by the excellent Marshall Nock, before Edgehill went ahead on 23 minutes when Joe Danby’s free-kick led to a scramble in the box, the ball was deflected onto the bar off a defender, and Joe Gallagher headed in the rebound at the back post.

Edgehill open up the champagne to celebrate their League Trophy final win.

It was all Edgehill now, Connor Myerscough kicked clear when Billy Logan raced through, Ryan Link blasted against the bar, and a hectic goalmouth scramble saw both Joe Gallagher and Jamie Patterson have shots blocked, but the lead was doubled when a Logan shot produced a superb one-handed reflex save from Seamer keeper Jay Shan, but Danby slammed in the rebound from close range.

Danby had a volley deflected over by Sam Ward, then Nock’s header from a Wilson cross was tipped over by Shan, and Joe Gallagher headed over from a Danby cross. Before the interval Logan’s 25-yard shot crashed off the left-hand post, and Joe Gallagher headed in the rebound.

The second half was equally one-sided, Seamer’s star player Tom Greenwood tackled Logan, then Sam Ward tackled Danby as they raced through, before Edgehill went 4-0 up when Logan ran onto Tommy Wilson’s through ball, burst round the keeper and side-footed home.

The fifth goal arrived when Tyler Beck passed across the goalmouth, for Ryan Link to tap in at the far post. Joel Ramm fired over and Logan’s 25-yarder forced a good diving save from keeper Shan, before Ryan Link powerfully headed in from a Ramm cross to make it 6-0 on 77 minutes, then a Sean Exley strike was parried by busy keeper Shan, and Ryan Link shot inches wide.

Edgehill fire a shot at the Seamer Sports goal.

Seamer never gave up, and both Alfie Pearce and Callum Metcalfe raced forward, but were halted by strong tackles from Wilson, while Jake Gallagher and Harry Southwick never stopped running.

Edgehill added two late goals, as an Exley shot deflected into the path of Kieran Link, who fired in from the edge of the area, then right at the end, Exley netted with a fierce shot that whizzed into the bottom right corner to round off a dominant Edgehill performance.

EDGEHILL - I’Anson, Nock, Wilson, Thomas, Henderson, Patterson (c), K. Link, R. Link, Logan, Joe Gallagher, Danby (rolling subs) - Beck, Exley, Jones, Ramm, L. Cooper

SEAMER - Shan, Myerscough, Greenwood, Pearce, Ward, Adams, Metcalfe(c), Duckworth, Steels, Jake Gallagher, Southwick, Sheader (rolling subs) - Caw, Cordukes, Graham, Jones, Boyes

Edgehill celebrate their League Trophy final success.

REFEREE - Matt O’Brien

GOALS - EDGEHILL - Joe Gallager 23, 42, Joe Danby 32, Billy Logan 57, Ryan Link 74, 77, Kieran Link 86, Sean Exley 89

GOAL ATTEMPTS - EDGEHILL 22 (13 on target) SEAMER SPORTS 4 (0 on target)

CORNERS - EDGEHILL 13 SEAMER SPORTS 3

OFFSIDES - EDGEHILL 3 SEAMER SPORTS 1

YELLOW CARDS - EDGEHILL- Jamie Patterson

JOINT MAN OF THE MATCH - Kieran Link and Marshall Nock (Edgehill).