Nocks steer Edgehill Reserves to thrilling 4-3 win at Fishburn Park Academy

Marshall Nock led the way for the visitors with a brilliant hat-trick, with Joseph Nock scoring the goal of the game from 30 yards out.

Edgehill Reserves manager Steve Clegg said: “Having a couple of older heads in the team this week made a huge difference, organising the young lads and the work-rate made a huge difference.

"Marshall Nock was named as the man of the match, he set the tone with his work-rate and earned his hat-trick thanks to three great finishes.

"Sixteen-year-old centre-back Jack Mallen was very impressive for us and our goalkeeper Callum Malone, who is also aged only 16, made three very important saves, including one from a penalty-kick and plucking one shot out of the top corner with just two minutes to go to maintain our lead.”

Dan Brown fired in two goals for the home side, with Harry Coates also getting his name on the scoresheet for Fishburn.

The Fishburn Park Academy assistant boss Ste Mothersdale said: “It was a very well-contested game that could have gone either way.

"Harry Mothersdale can feel unlucky to give a very dubious penalty away to Edgehill Reserves.

"Park had the chance to go in front with a penalty of their own but unfortunately we missed it.

“It was a much-improved performance from the young Fishburn Park Academy side.

"Our man of the match was Ollie White on his debut.”

Another seven-goal thriller saw West Pier edge to a 4-3 success at Newby.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Dec Richardson and Benny Davis.

Veteran Martin Cooper scored the goal of the game from outside the box to put Pier in control of the match, while youngster Bobby French got his first goal for the club with his first touch.

West Pier boss Johnny McGough said: “It was 2-0 at the half-time break and we were in total control of the game, we should have been out of sight but we missed chance after chance.

"We were the walking wounded towards the end of this match, with Will Jenkinson already having played 90 minutes for Scarborough Veterans earlier, he then played another 80 minutes and was our man of the match.

"Goalscorers Davis and Rodgerson also impressed for the victors.”

Si Coupland continued his strong start to his time with Newby with two goals, with Ashton Peterson also notching for the hosts.

The man of the match for Newby was Coupland.

Edgehill took on Seamer Sports on Friday night at Pindar Leisure Centre and claimed a 6-1 win against the villagers to continue their winning start to the league campaign.

The home side took the lead through Joe Danby finding the bottom corner, then Billy Logan made it 2-0 beating the offside trap after 20 minutes.

Seamer then missed a handful of chances Ricky Greening spurning a couple of golden chances to score, but Seamer managed to grab a goal back through Oli Parker just before the half-time interval.

In the second half Edgehill took control of the contest.

Danby got his second direct from a free-kick, while Logan also sealed his brace and skipper Joe Gallagher added two goals to make the score 6–1.

Danby was named man of the match for Edgehill, while Harvey Potter was the star man for Seamer.

Edgehill are the early leaders with two wins out of two, ahead of Newlands on goal difference.

Newlands maintained their great start to the season with a 5-1 triumph against Itis Itis Rovers at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

George Wilson opened the scoring for the visitors, followed by a hat-trick of penalties from Brad Rowley hat trick of penalties.

Jacob Codling scored the last Newlands goal, while Tyler Beck was on target for the home side.

Man of the match for the victors was George Wilson, while Codling also stood out in a strong all-round team performance.”

Sam Pickard was named as man of the match for an impressive display in the centre of the Rovers midfield.

This weekend sees a quartet of Scarborough & District Saturday League teams in action in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup second round.

Edgehill, who defeated Beckett League newcomers The Valley 5-1 in the first round earlier this month, are at home again this Saturday against Reeth & District Athletic Club 1sts.

Scalby, whose first-round opponents Ayton conceded, are on the road at Tockwith this weekend in their second round match.

West Pier will also be at home in the cup this weekend, with Bishopthorpe White Rose the visitors.

The fourth Scarborough League side set for County Cup action are Itis Itis Rovers, who will head to Haxby Town Reserves.