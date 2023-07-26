Norfolk and Dennison bag doubles as five-star Bridlington Town see off Pikes

Ellis Barkworth in action for Bridlington Town in their 5-1 win at home against Pickering Town. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

The Seasiders opened the scoring on five minutes when Matty Dixon intercepted a pass from the Pickering keeper, before backheeling the ball to Norfolk, who tapped into the empty net.

Four minutes later the hosts’ lead was doubled as a sublime cross from Dixon saw Dennison tap home at the back post.

The Pikes halved the deficit on 31 minutes through Brad Mills.

Bridlington Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock clears the ball.

Brid restored their two-goal lead eight minutes later as a corner was cleared only as far as Eddie Rogerson, who excellently slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to regain the Seasiders’ two-goal advantage.

The home side made it 4-1 just before the hour mark as a cross from the left was headed in by Norfolk.

Dennison completed the scoring on 74 minutes with a spot-kick after he had been fouled by the Pikes keeper.

Brid play host to Great Driffield at Queensgate on Saturday, 3pm ko.

Town are looking for a new physio.

The role requires availability for all matchdays, that being all Saturdays and some Tuesdays between August and April inclusive. It is preferred that somebody with some form of Sports Rehabilitation, Sports Therapy or Physiotherapy qualification will take the role, however somebody who is first-aid trained and massage-trained would be considered.