North Riding FA County Cup woe for Scarborough Ladies Under-12s and Under-14s

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites bowed out of the NRCFA Cup.

In an end-to-end contest, RI took the lead with a fine volley, but Boro bounced back to level through Gracie McLaughlin. A clever flick from Alesha Grime on the stroke of half-time sent the hosts 2-1 up.

The second half was action-packed and RI deservedly levelled. Boro then started to press RI back and with three minutes to go, a strike from Jemima Chapman hit the underside of the bar and bounced to safety. With time running out, RI won a free-kick in the last minute, which was well saved by Maisie Greenhill only for RI to follow it in.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Whites lost 5-1 at home to Boro Rangers Reds in the NRCFA Cup.The Reds took the lead in the first five minutes, but the Whites rallied and dominated possession for the next 15, and were rewarded with a goal from Lacey-May O'Hara.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s

A minute into the second half the Reds scored their second, the Whites rallied but on 46 minutes Rangers hit a third and in the last five minutes the visitors scored two more to win 5-1.

Girl of the game Sophie Overfield battled all game, at times against three or four opponents.

