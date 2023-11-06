Ted Edwards hits Edgehill's final goal in the 5-0 home win against Linthorpe in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup. PHOTO: ALEC COULSON

After half an hour winger Joe Danby curled a shot over the keeper and into the top corner for 25 yards.

It became 2-0 soon after, the impressive Marshall Nock played a long ball to Joe Gallagher who flicked on and Joel Ramm nipped in to poke home.

Gallagher made it three right on half-time, firing in from close-range after good work from Ryder Greening.

The second half was all Edgehill, Ramm fired home from 20 yards finding the bottom corner and Ted Edwards sealed the win holding off the defender and finding the net from close range.

The Edgehill man of the match was shared between Tommy Wilson and Lloyd Henderson.

West Pier lost out 3-2 at Hamilton Panthers.

The visitors travelled with just 11 players, despite this Pier went 1-0 up through left-back John Grayston’s great finish from the edge of the box.

After the break Benny Davis made it 2-0 with an assist from Dec Richardson.

Then Harley Thornton hit the woodwork, and Davis made the Hamilton keeper pulled off a great save but in the last eight minutes Pier switched off and conceded three late goals.

Pier player-boss Johnny McGough said: “We are gutted as we didn't deserve to lose, Massive credit to the 11 that turned up.”

Westover Wasps roared to a 12-2 win at AFC Eastfield in an early Saturday kick-off in the Scarborough & District Football League.

Ryan Matson, Jack South, Olly Parker and man of the match Tommy Day all smashed in two goals apiece, with Martyn Kelly, B Marshall, Jamie Hartley and Lee Gallagher also on target.

Westover boss Josh Beach said: “We were brilliant today and were on top form, I cannot fault any of the players. Full credit to Eastfield they never stopped battling.

"Our man of the match was Tommy Day in centre midfield.”

Newlands earned a 3-1 victory at Scalby.

The home side led 1-0 at half-time after putting in an impressive first-half performance, a Travis Wood header at the back post making the difference.

Newlands added another two goals through Brad Rowley’s excellent lob over Scalby keeper Cam Anderson and Terry Day’s superb strike from the edge of the penalty area. Wood also had a penalty saved by Anderson.

At three goals down, Scalby started to play, clawing one back through Riley Foster. Chances also fell to Max Tadman. Anderson also nearly scoring through a long kick bouncing over the Newlands keeper looking like it crossed the line.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “That was the best we have played all season, an excellent team performance and I cannot single one out for the man of the match. We had a bare 11 and all the lads who came in did an unbelievable job.”