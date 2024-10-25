Northstead Community Primary School hot-shots earn dramatic Brian Robinson Trophy final win against St Peter’s

Northstead CP School won the Brian Robinson Trophy

​Northstead Community Primary School won the prestigious Brian Robinson Trophy, beating a competitive St Peter’s team 1-0 in the closing seconds of a dramatic final.

The event at George Pindar School brought together schools from across the town, students braving the wet weather to compete with passion and determination, showcasing exceptional sportsmanship and teamwork despite the conditions.

The final against St Peter’s was particularly exciting, both sides putting in strong performances, but Northstead secured a 1-0 win in the final seconds of the game.

Northstead Headteacher Shaun Hopper said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to all the teams that took part in this year’s Brian Robinson Trophy and thank the organisers, volunteers, and spectators who helped make the day a success.”

Northstead will now go on to represent the area in the North Yorkshire finals in Richmond and represent Scarborough Athletic in the schools national programme.