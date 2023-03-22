Oaklea Bell shines as Seamer Under-12s fight back to beat Heslerton Under-12s

Seamer Under-12s in action against Heslerton earlier this season.

The visitors led 1-0 at the break, but Seamer flew out of the blocks after the interval as they levelled within 10 seconds of the restart as centre-back Issac Fletcher picked up the ball in his own half then went past five players before firing a shot into the back of the net.

Albie Lawton was then brought down in the penalty box and he stepped up and scored making it 2-1. After good work in midfield Bobby Fields found Lawton to poke home 3-1 and with three minutes to go Oaklea Bell scored from a corner.

Seamer boss Liam Salt said: “Bell was outstanding in midfield and was our man of the match. Fair play to Heslerton they never stopped and made it hard for us.”​