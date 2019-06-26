One in, one out at Scarborough Saturday League AGM

It was a case of one in, one out at this week’s Scarborough Saturday Football League AGM.

Newlands Reserves quit the League but were replaced by the return of Scalby Reserves, who are back in Division Two after one year’s absence.

There were a number of awards dished out on the night too, with the fair play award going to Scalby, the sportsman award to Goal Sports, secretary of the year to Itis Itis Rovers’ Mike Barker and the referee award to league stalwart John Chalk.

The league constitution sees nine teams in Division One, with Ayton promoted and Goal Sports relegated.

Division One: Edgehill, Hunmanby, West Pier, Newlands, Filey Town, Seamer, Itis Itis Rovers, Scalby, Ayton.

Division Two: Edgehill Reserves, Goalsports, West Pier Reserves, Snainton, Seamer Reserves, Cayton Athletic, Eastfield Town, FC Rosette, Fishburn Park, Eastfield Athletic, Scalby Reserves.

The draws for the League Cup and League Trophy were also made.

League Cup: Eastfield Ath v Itis Itis Rovers , Edgehill v Hunmanby, Ayton v Scalby Reserves, FC Rosette v Scalby, Eastfield Town v Snainton, Newlands v Filey Town, Goal Sports v West Pier, Seamer v Cayton.

League Trophy: Edgehill Res v FC Rosette, Goal Sports v Fishburn Park, Eastfield Ath v Eastfield Town. Byes: Snainton, West Pier Reserves, Seamer Reserves, Cayton Athletic, Scalby Reserves.

The 2019/20 campaign is scheduled to get under way on September 2.

There were no changes to the league’s management committee at the annual meeting.

The Sunday League AGM was also held this week, with one team promoted and one relegated between their two divisions.

Division One: Angel, Cask, Cayton, Newlands, Trafalgar, Valley, West Pier.

Division Two: Angel Reserves, Eastfield Athletic, Fylingdales, Saints, Castle Tavern, Roscoes Bar.

Division One fixtures will commence on September 15 with Division Two getting under way a week earlier on September 8.