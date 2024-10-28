Ossett United appoint non-league legend James Walshaw as new manager
Wild left the club after three straight defeats left the Ingfield club bottom of the NPL East with just one win in the first 12 league matches.
Ryan Qualter took charge as caretaker manager, but could not bring about any reverse in fortunes as Ossett lost 1-0 to Stocksbridge Park Steels in midweek then crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 4-0 defeat to Warrington Rylands in the first round proper.
Now the club have moved to bring back Ossett resident and ex-United player Walshaw as manager, with Qualter staying on as player-assistant manager.
He had a brief spell as joint caretaker manager a couple of years ago and brings with him a wealth of knowledge, boasting an illustrious career in football with teams such as Scarborough, Altrincham, Guiseley and more recently Emley who he helped to promotion from the NCE League last season.
On his appointment, Walshaw said “After two successful decades in non-league as a player, I’m delighted to be appointed as manager of Ossett United.
"I’ve always felt a strong connection to this club and stepping into this role is an honour.
"I know the passion of our supporters and the dedication of the board. The fans and people of Ossett are incredible and deserve a team that matches their commitment and energy.
"I’m eager to get started and get to work – there’s plenty to build on and I’m ready for the challenge ahead.”
Ossett are in action in the first round of the West Riding County Cup when they host Glasshoughtobn Welfare tomorrow night (Tuesday) and they return to league action at Sheffield on Saturday.