Pacesetters Scarborough Ladies FC Under-14s storm to derby success at Brooklyn

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s travelled to Malton to play Brooklyn and the visitors continued their dominant start to the City of York Girls Football League season with a comprehensive 8-0 win.

The Boro girls took control of the match from minute one and created a number of chances in the early exchanges but couldn’t find the target.

Mia Morris finally broke the deadlock, breaking free of the defence and firing past the keeper and the lead was doubled when Chloe McArthur picked up the ball out wide then cut inside and placed her shot from distance beyond the goalkeeper and into the far corner of the net.

The home team had a couple of counter-attacks but nothing that troubled the Boro defence.

For all the dominance the score remained 2-0 at the half-time interval.

Again in the second half it was all mainly one-way traffic with Boro pushing for more goals and the third goal came when Morris broke down the right wing and pulled a cross back to the edge of the area to find Sophie Overfield free, and she lashed the ball home past the Brooklyn keeper.

The goals kept coming for Boro when midfielder Isla Williams got on the scoresheet, firing home after a rebound in the area.

Mia Morris added her second slotting past the home keeper, also girl of the game Williams chipped in with her second with a fine finish into the bottom corner.

Chloe McArthur claimed her second goal of the game with a fine run and finish past the keeper and the scoring was complete when Morris swept home from an Overfield free-kick to the far post.

This fifth successive win of the season leaves the Boro girls top of the table.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s Lionesses also had a short journey for their derby match at Heslerton on Saturday morning, and the visitors returned to the coast with a magnificent 7-1 win.

The game started very well for the Lionesses, the away team scoring a goal after only 15 seconds, yet again with Amiele Milton, becoming a bit of an assist specialist, setting up Zena White.

Amelia Dickinson went on to complete a hat-trick before half-time, with loads of powerful running and beating Heslerton’s offside trap on more than one occasion, making it 4-0 to the Lionesses at the interval.

After the restart a very powerful run by Poppy Timmins down the right wing ended with a finish in spectacular fashion into the top corner of the goal.

Heslerton pulled a goal back, which only made the Lionesses go on the attack once again, Amelia Dickinson picking up another goal taking her tally to four for the game.

A final push by the Lionesses saw Madi Storey score the final goal of the game bringing it to 7-1.

Girls of the game went to Zena White and Layla Horne, the latter putting in her best performance of the season so far.

The Lionesses have now won three of their four league games so far this campaign.