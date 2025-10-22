Pacesetters Scarborough Sirens FC hit visitors Howden for six.

Scarborough Sirens carried on their brilliant start to the East Riding County League second division season with a convincing 6-1 victory at home to Howden on Sunday.

Facing a new team, the Sirens were unsure what to expect, but the leaders got the ball down and quickly went 1-0 up, Nat Wilson finding the back of the net with a well-worked team goal.

Around the 20-minute work Howden put a delightful ball into the box which unfortunately came off a Sirens defender and into the back of the net.

Paige Smith soon found the back of the net herself followed by Liv Smith, sponsored by The Teapot, the hosts going into half-time 3-1 ahead.

The Sirens were quick off the mark once again in the second half, scoring a well-worked goal from Chloe Bennett.

It wasn’t long before Bennett – sponsored by FJO Lashes and Brows by Phoebe – got her second goal and then rounded off the game with another goal from Wilson, who is sponsored by Hinchcliffe&Sons Waste Removals.

Player of the match Megan Wingfield (A&D Motor Services) was solid at the back today, won every ball on the floor and in the air.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Heslerton Hawks Under-9s travelled to Hamilton Panthers this weekend.

A first half goal from Trent Simpson kept things close at half time, but a second half attacking masterclass from player of the match Simpson with three more goals and two assists for Billy Cooper gave the Hawks a well deserved victory.

Mentions also for Thomas Horwell who was very impressive at the back and Oliver King who made tackle after tackle.

A very tight game at Sand Lane as Heslerton Hornets Under-10s welcomed Filey Holt.

The away team took an early lead but great work from George Harrison set up William FLinton to score the equaliser.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-14s entertained York RI on Sunday at Settrington.

Two goals from Harry Dalby and one apiece for Theo Watson and Theo Huggins-Johnson were enough to give the home team a well deserved victory.

Heslerton Heroes Under-16s made the long journey out to Thorpe Willoughby looking to improve on recent results.

Ben Stroud halved the deficit for Heroes but Thorpe settled any nerves by adding a third almost straight after to settle any nerves and they hung on for victory.