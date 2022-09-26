Padgham hits treble in Goal Sports win at home to Heslerton in Beckett League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy

Ryan Rivis hit six goals in Wombleton's cup win

The hosts won thanks a Jordan Padgham hat-trick – his first of the season, a brace from sub Ronan Ohanrahan (2) and their man of the match Sam Thompson, writes Keith Sales.

Morgan Kendrew scored for Heslerton, whose man of the match was Jamie Atkinson.

Wombleton Wanderers entertained fellow newcomers Amotherby & Swinton Reserves with the home side worthy 9-0 winners thanks to six goals scored by man of the match Ryan Rivis, and a goal each for Curt Dickinson, Luke Dixon, and Jamie Lythe.

In the Ryedale Hospital Cup, Division One side Bagby & Balk won 5-1 at home to second division Rillington Rovers .

Duncombe Park Reserves entertained Sinnington, the game ended 2-2 with the Sinners winning 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Rosedale won 4-1 at Kirkdale United.

Fixtures for Saturday, October 1, Kick off 2pm

Div 1: Bagby and Balk v Ayton, Kirkdale Utd v Amotherby & Swinton, Rosedale v Union Rovers

Div 2: Sinnington v Amotherby & Swinton Res, Wombleton Wanderers v The Valley

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Round 1: Duncombe Park Res v Snainton, Goldsborough v Rillington Rovers

NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup Round 2: Ryedale SC v Great Ayton Utd Royals