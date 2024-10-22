Paige Smith sparkled in the win for Scarborough Sirens against Skelton.

​Scarborough Sirens earned a 5-1 home win against Skelton.

After visiting Skelton away last week in the North Riding Ladies League and losing 6-1 Sirens went into this Sunday’s game against Skelton at home with a determined attitude to perform better.

And that they did. In very wet and windy conditions, the Sirens found the back of the net twice with well-worked team goals, finished by Paige Smith and Olivia Smith.

After the break Skelton replied with a spot-kick, but, feeling the visitors closing in, Sirens pushed forward with the ball, and crossed into the box and Aimee Ireland solidly hit the back of the net.

Sirens kept pushing and got awarded a corner. Paige confidently kicked the ball from the corner and scored straight into the top left corner of the net.

With continued team efforts, the fifth goal came.

Skelton’s keeper came out for the ball, but wasn't quick enough and Samia Galab pushed through, took the ball and scored.

The Sirens player of the match was Paige Smith.

FOOTBALL: Scarborough Athletic Reserves slipped to a third successive Humber Premier League defeat, losing 3-2 at Great Driffield, Dan Simpson and man of the match Saikou Sillah replying for Paul Exley’s team.

The Reserves are at home to Hessle SC at Filey Community Sports Ground, kick-off 2pm, on Saturday.

