Paralympic hero Stephen Miller inspires West Cliff School students
Paralympics champion Stephen Miller visited West Cliff Primary School to help raise funds for charity and the school.
Miller, the flag bearer of the 2012 London Paralympic Games has had a very impressive career and was keen to share this with the West Cliff students in an inspirational assembly where he talked about his life and the struggles he has faced with his disabilities.
After a Q & A session with Miller, the children even got to wear one of his five Paralympic medals.
Following the assembly, Miller led a sponsored fitness circuit with the whole school where they raised £900 for ‘Sports for Champions UK’ and their school.
Beth Knight, the PE lead from West Cliff, said: “Stephen was a brilliant role model for our children, he taught them that they could achieve anything and to believe in themselves. He has certainly inspired our school and athletes of the future.”