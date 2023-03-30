West Cliff students meet Paralympics star Stephen Miller.

Miller, the flag bearer of the 2012 London Paralympic Games has had a very impressive career and was keen to share this with the West Cliff students in an inspirational assembly where he talked about his life and the struggles he has faced with his disabilities.

After a Q & A session with Miller, the children even got to wear one of his five Paralympic medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the assembly, Miller led a sponsored fitness circuit with the whole school where they raised £900 for ‘Sports for Champions UK’ and their school.