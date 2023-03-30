News you can trust since 1882
Paralympic hero Stephen Miller inspires West Cliff School students

Paralympics champion Stephen Miller visited West Cliff Primary School to help raise funds for charity and the school.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:00 BST- 1 min read
West Cliff students meet Paralympics star Stephen Miller.

Miller, the flag bearer of the 2012 London Paralympic Games has had a very impressive career and was keen to share this with the West Cliff students in an inspirational assembly where he talked about his life and the struggles he has faced with his disabilities.

After a Q & A session with Miller, the children even got to wear one of his five Paralympic medals.

Following the assembly, Miller led a sponsored fitness circuit with the whole school where they raised £900 for ‘Sports for Champions UK’ and their school.

Beth Knight, the PE lead from West Cliff, said: “Stephen was a brilliant role model for our children, he taught them that they could achieve anything and to believe in themselves. He has certainly inspired our school and athletes of the future.”