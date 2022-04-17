Pearson at double as Newlands see off Goal Sports 3-1 in Scarborough Sunday League clash

Sunday League report

The home side took the lead through an own goal by Goal Sports player-boss Mark Plumpton.

Their second goal was hit superbly on the half-volley by Christopher Pearson after great first-time control from a stunning cross-field pass from Kile Fields.

Pearson also notched the third for Newlands, who played the second half with 10 men as they had no subs to bring on.

Jack Hakings and Scott Wilson shone for Newlands.