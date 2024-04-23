Penalty kings Goldsborough net Panasonic Cup final victory against Goal Sports

Goldsborough defeated Goal Sports on penalties in the Panasonic Cup final at Ryedale Sports Club on Friday evening.

In bitterly cold windy conditions Goldsborough overcame Goal Sports FC in a hard-fought and close battle which saw the game go to the dreaded penalties.

A league spokesperson said on their social media page: “A minute’s silence was well observed before kick off in respect of Keith Sales the former league chairman who passed away almost a year ago to the day - thank you to all who respected that and to the match officials for helping organise it.

“It was a well attended final in bitter conditions but thank you again to all who attended and to the Ryedale Sports Club guys Robin, Stu, Adam and Heath for opening up, getting the pitch sorted and running the bar etc. It was a great night despite the cold.”

Rosedale lost out 4-3 to Wombleton in the Junior Cup final

Goal Sports had secured promotion two days earlier, easing to an 8-1 home win against Ryedale Sports on Wednesday evening.

Kieran Grzesiowski, Lewis Hunter and Josh Bown all hit two goals apiece, with Brad Cawkwell and Dragos Dragam also on target for the hosts, who now need to win their final game of the season to clinch the title.

Promoted Goldsborough dug deep for a 5-4 win at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves on Wednesday in Division Two.

Andy Martin scored a hat-trick for Boro and Mitch Tuby a brace as they edged a nine-goal thriller.

Lealholm Reserves earned a 5-3 win at Ryedale Sports on Saturday.

Jack Vincent scored a brace for Ryedale, with Luke Dixon also on target.

On Wednesday evening, Rosedale faced Division One rivals Wombleton Wanderers in the Scarborough and District FA Junior Cup final.

Wombleton went 3-0 ahead at the break thanks to a Luke McLaren free-kick plus two emphatic finishes by leading marksman David Thompson.

Early in the second half things would go from bad to worse for Rosedale with Wombles extending the lead to four this time Keelan Simpson on target.

However, the loss of the pacy and influential Simpson to injury, coupled with a switch into midfield for Rosedale’s Tom Barley, appeared to rejuvenate what had been till then a very flat Rosedale side.

Somehow an injection of new life, more so belief, ran through the champions which saw ex Falkirk academy starlet John Turnbull grab a hat-trick of goals inside 20 minutes.

This made for a grandstand finish to a final, very much more exciting than the previous. Wombleton would stand firm and given their comprehensive start to the game, would finish worthy winners.

A TJ Duggan double helped The Valley to a 3-1 win at Thornton Dale in Division One on Thursday evening.

Zac Hansen also notched for Valley, with Thornton’s goal coming from Jack Donnelly after only 11 minutes.

On Saturday, Amotherby & Swinton defeated The Valley by a 5-2 scoreline.