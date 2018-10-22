`

PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK: Fantastic five up for award

There are five contenders for this week's Performance of the Week award.

This week's nominees are:

* Scarborough RUFC / Superb 50-43 win in derby clash against York

* Scarborough Athletic / 4-0 and 6-0 wins in the space of a week

* James Kraft / Third place in Scarborough 10k days after a family bereavement

* Edgehill Reserves / Shock cup win against Division One champs West Pier

* Danny Glendinning / Six goals in Seamer's win against Sherburn

Vote closes at midday on Wednesday and result is announced in this Thursday's Scarborough News.