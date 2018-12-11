Performance of the Week - Super six up for award

SN Performance of the Week

It's time to vote in the Performance of the Week poll.

There are six worthy nominees this week:

SCARBOROUGH RUFC - Clean sweep of three wins against Malton & Norton counterparts

MAX McNIVEN - 16-year-old scored a hat-trick to help Scalby to a 5-4 win in their cup quarter-final

SEAMER UNDER-11S - Coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against a Hedon side two leagues above them

HARRY BUTTERWORTH - Seven awards at the Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club presentation evening

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC UNDER-14S - 9-2 win against Beverley Whites

SNC SHARKS - Superb 27-11 win over Rumours in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

*** Vote closes midday on Wednesday and will be announced in this week's Scarborough News ***