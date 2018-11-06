PERFORMANCE OF THE WEEK: Super six up for vote

It's time to vote for this week's Performance of the week - and there's six nominees this week.

> Scarborough Athletic Under-10s - Beat Doncaster Rovers 5-1

> Team Desapline - 21 medals at the ICO World Championships in Rome

> Michael McNaughton - Veteran striker scored twice to help Seamer Reserves to victory

> Seamer Reserves - Battled back from 2-0 down with 10 men to beat West Pier Reserves 4-3

> Scarborough Hockey Club - Four wins from four games at the weekend

> Liam Mancrief - Five goals in Angel's North Riding County FA Sunday Cup winner