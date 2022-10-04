Phoenix FC Under-15s too strong for Scalby FC Under-15s in York League clash

Phoenix FC Under-15s would like to thank Vanguard Gas and Plumbing Services for sponsoring this seasons kit shown in the team photo

Phoenix, sporting their new kit sponsored by Vanguard Gas and Plumbing Services, started the game well, passing the ball around nicely until the first goal came from Lucas Cooper. A smart through ball from Sonny Oxley which Lucas Cooper took superbly on the half volley, looping it over the keeper.

The hosts then won a free-kick on the edge of the area, which Marco Miah blasted in to the top corner to go in 2-0 up at half-time.

Phoenix started the second half in much the same manner, having the vast majority of possession and creating several chances.

But it was around the 65th minute before they made it 3-0, an excellent shot into the top corner from Kaden Evans after a nice lay off from Sonny Oxley.

It was soon 4-0 when George Martin struck a brilliant effort from outside the area after a good set up from Kaden Evans.

Minutes later it was 5-0 when the ball was dispatched to Thomas Metcalfe out to the wide right of the penalty area by Sonny Oxley, with Thomas striking it with venom into the bottom right corner.

The 6-0 scoreline was completed minutes later with some good work by Aaron Coulson to set up George Martin, who curled it into the bottom corner.

Phoenix’s man of the match was defender Liam Mallen.

