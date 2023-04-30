News you can trust since 1882
Phoenix Under-15s beat rivals Wigginton Grasshoppers in promotion decider

​Phoenix FC Under-15s earned promotion from York and District Youth League Division Two thanks to a superb 3-2 home win in a decider against rivals Wigginton Grasshoppers.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Phoenix Under-15s celebrate the winner in their 3-2 success at home to rivals Wigginton.Phoenix Under-15s celebrate the winner in their 3-2 success at home to rivals Wigginton.
Phoenix, who only won the Division Three title last year went into the game versus Wigginton knowing only a victory would be enough to earn them promotion to Division One at the first attempt.

The hosts started the game well, creating several chances before Marco Miah blasted the ball home from 30 yards after a neat lay-off from Aaron Coulson to make it 1-0.

Phoenix should have scored more before they were caught out on the counter by Wigginton.as they scored with their only shot on target in the half.

Phoenix U15s won promotion.Phoenix U15s won promotion.
Buoyed by their equaliser, Wigginton started the second half brightly and soon went in front. Phoenix then stepped up a gear and Kaden Evans, who was dangerous all game, beat his opponent down the right wing and cut the ball across the area for Lucas Cooper to fire in a leveller.

Knowing only a win was enough, Phoenix continued to dominate the game until Sonny Oxley won a free-kick on the edge of the area. Man of the match Marco Miah stepped up and curled the ball into the bottom right corner to put Phoenix back in front.

It was a nervy final 10 minutes with Wigginton pushing for a draw that would have seen them promoted instead, but the hosts defended brilliantly with Liam Mallen oustanding.

Manager Neil Metcalfe said: “I am so proud of my Phoenix boys! To follow up last year’s Division 3 title with promotion is amazing.”

