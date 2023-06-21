PHOTO FOCUS - 10 photos of the Scarborough Athletic FC home kit launch at The Tow Bar by Zach Forster

The new Scarborough Athletic FC home red Adidas kit was launched at The Tow Bar last weekend.
Zach Forster was at the venue to take photos for The Scarborough News.
1. Dressed for success
Boro first-teamer Lewis Maloney modelled the new home kit. Photo: Zach Forster
2. Winning tune
The Feens entertained the hundreds of Boro fans. Photo: Zach Forster
3. Fans' day out
Young Boro supporters meet Lewis Maloney and keeper Mathew Bancroft at the kit launch. Photo: Zach Forster
4. The Feens on form
The Feens entertain the fans. Photo: Zach Forster