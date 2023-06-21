News you can trust since 1882
Boro launch their new home kit at The Tow Bar.

PHOTO FOCUS - 10 photos of the Scarborough Athletic FC home kit launch at The Tow Bar by Zach Forster

The new Scarborough Athletic FC home red Adidas kit was launched at The Tow Bar last weekend.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Zach Forster was at the venue to take photos for The Scarborough News.

Boro first-teamer Lewis Maloney modelled the new home kit.

1. Dressed for success

Boro first-teamer Lewis Maloney modelled the new home kit. Photo: Zach Forster

The Feens entertained the hundreds of Boro fans.

2. Winning tune

The Feens entertained the hundreds of Boro fans. Photo: Zach Forster

Young Boro supporters meet Lewis Maloney and keeper Mathew Bancroft at the kit launch.

3. Fans' day out

Young Boro supporters meet Lewis Maloney and keeper Mathew Bancroft at the kit launch. Photo: Zach Forster

The Feens entertain the fans.

4. The Feens on form

The Feens entertain the fans. Photo: Zach Forster

