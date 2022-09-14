PHOTO FOCUS: 11 photos from Scarborough Athletic 3 Chorley 2 by Morgan Exley

News you can trust since 1882
PHOTO FOCUS: 12 photos from Scarborough Athletic 3 Chorley 2 by Morgan Exley

Scarborough Athletic claimed a 3-2 home win against Chorley on Tuesday night to net second spot in the National League North table.

By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 4:21 pm

Morgan Exley was at The Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the league encounter.

1. Dom Tear wins a header for Boro in the 3-2 victory at home to Chorley

Photo: Morgan Exley

2. Boro's Dan Bramall looks to weave his way through the Chorley defence

Photo: Morgan exley

3. Luca Colville in action for Boro during the 3-2 win against Chorley

Photo: Morgan Exley

4. Boro celebrate goal v Chorley.

Photo: Morgan Exley

Scarborough AthleticChorleyNational League North
