News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-47 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
Photo spotlight on Boro's loss to Gloucester last weekend by Viking Photography York
Photo spotlight on Boro's loss to Gloucester last weekend by Viking Photography York
Photo spotlight on Boro's loss to Gloucester last weekend by Viking Photography York

PHOTO FOCUS - 14 photos from Scarborough Athletic 0 Gloucester City 3 by Viking Photography York

Boro’s National League North play-off hopes were dented last weekend by a 3-0 home loss to rivals Gloucester City.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT

Viking Photography York was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the match for The Scarborough News.

Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Joe Cracknell clears the ball during the loss against Gloucester City.

1. The Boro keeper kicks the ball clear

Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Joe Cracknell clears the ball during the loss against Gloucester City. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH

Photo Sales
Boro skipper Michael Coulson fires a shot at the Gloucester goal.

2. Hot-shot Coulson

Boro skipper Michael Coulson fires a shot at the Gloucester goal. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH

Photo Sales
Hosts Athletic fire an effort at the City goal.

3. Boro on the attack

Hosts Athletic fire an effort at the City goal. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH

Photo Sales
The Boro skipper Michael Coulson battles for the ball with a City player.

4. Battling it out at the Flamingo Land Stadium

The Boro skipper Michael Coulson battles for the ball with a City player. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Scarborough AthleticNational League NorthFlamingo Land Stadium