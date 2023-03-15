PHOTO FOCUS - 14 photos from Scarborough Athletic 0 Gloucester City 3 by Viking Photography York

Boro’s National League North play-off hopes were dented last weekend by a 3-0 home loss to rivals Gloucester City.
Viking Photography York was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the match for The Scarborough News.
1. The Boro keeper kicks the ball clear
Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Joe Cracknell clears the ball during the loss against Gloucester City. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH
2. Hot-shot Coulson
Boro skipper Michael Coulson fires a shot at the Gloucester goal. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH
3. Boro on the attack
Hosts Athletic fire an effort at the City goal. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH
4. Battling it out at the Flamingo Land Stadium
The Boro skipper Michael Coulson battles for the ball with a City player. Photo: ASA MEDFORTH