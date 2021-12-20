PHOTO FOCUS - Whitby Town 3 Grantham Town 0 Photos by Brian Murfield

PHOTO FOCUS: 14 photos from Whitby Town's 3-0 win against Grantham Town

Whitby Town moved into the NPL Premier Division play-off places thanks to a 3-0 home win against Grantham Town on saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 20th December 2021, 11:36 am
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 11:47 am

Brian Murfield was at The Turnbull Ground to take photos for the Whitby Gazette and Scarborough News.

1.

Jacob Hazel applauds the Whitby Town fans after their 3-0 home win against Grantham Town Photo by Brian Murfield

Photo Sales

2.

Bradley Fewster sees the ball across the line from Jacob Hazel in the 3-0 home win for Whitby Town against Grantham Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Photo Sales

3.

Whitby Town defeated Grantham Town 3-0 in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday December 18. Photo by Brian Murfield

Photo Sales

4.

Whitby Town defeated Grantham Town 3-0 in the NPL Premier Division on Saturday December 18. Photo by Brian Murfield

Photo Sales
Whitby TownPremier Division
Next Page
Page 1 of 4