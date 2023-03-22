News you can trust since 1882
PHOTO FOCUS - 15 photos from Boro 2 Chester 2 by Zach Forster

PHOTO FOCUS - 15 photos from Chester 2 Scarborough Athletic 2 by Zach Forster

Scarborough Athletic claimed a late 2-2 draw at National League North play-off rivals Chester on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:42 GMT

Zach Forster was at the Deva Stadium to take photos of the entertaining clash.

Boro's Ryan Watson takes a corner at Chester.

1. Ryan Watson prepares to take a corner

Boro's Ryan Watson takes a corner at Chester. Photo: Zach Forster

The Scarborough players get in the party mood after their injury-time equaliser at Chester.

2. Boro celebrate their late leveller at The Deva Stadium

The Scarborough players get in the party mood after their injury-time equaliser at Chester. Photo: Zach Forster

Ryan Watson made a crucial tackle early on for the visitors.

3. Boro's Ryan Watson in action

Ryan Watson made a crucial tackle early on for the visitors. Photo: Zach Forster

Boro's Luca Colville was forced off at half-time at Chester

4. At full stretch

Boro's Luca Colville was forced off at half-time at Chester Photo: Zach Forster

