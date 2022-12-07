News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Photo spotlight on the NLN fixture between Scarborough Athletic and Peterborough Sports at the Flamingo Land Stadium

PHOTO FOCUS: 15 photos from Scarborough Athletic 2 Peterborough Sports 1 by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic moved up into third place in the National League North after their 2-1 home win against Peterborough Sports.

By Andy Bloomfield
31 minutes ago

Richard Ponter was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the clash for The Scarborough News.

1. Boro boss Jonathan Greening looks on during Tuesday's match

Scarborough Athletic manager Jonathan Greening takes in the action during his team's 2-1 home win against Peterborough Sports at a rainy Flamingo Land Stadium

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Home defender Kieran Burton in action

Young Boro defender Kieran Burton in action against Peterborough Sports

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Action from Boro's 2-1 win against Peterborough Sports

Action from the National League North clash between Scarborough Athletic and Peterborough Sports

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Sports push on at Boro

The visitors on the attack at Scarborough, with home players Lewis Maloney and Bailey Gooda looking on

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Scarborough AthleticNational League NorthFlamingo Land Stadium