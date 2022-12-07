PHOTO FOCUS: 15 photos from Scarborough Athletic 2 Peterborough Sports 1 by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic moved up into third place in the National League North after their 2-1 home win against Peterborough Sports.
1. Boro boss Jonathan Greening looks on during Tuesday's match
Scarborough Athletic manager Jonathan Greening takes in the action during his team's 2-1 home win against Peterborough Sports at a rainy Flamingo Land Stadium
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Home defender Kieran Burton in action
Young Boro defender Kieran Burton in action against Peterborough Sports
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Action from Boro's 2-1 win against Peterborough Sports
Action from the National League North clash between Scarborough Athletic and Peterborough Sports
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Peterborough Sports push on at Boro
The visitors on the attack at Scarborough, with home players Lewis Maloney and Bailey Gooda looking on
Photo: Richard Ponter