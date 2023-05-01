News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
7 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
10 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
Photo spotlight on Boro 3 Banbury 3 by Richard PonterPhoto spotlight on Boro 3 Banbury 3 by Richard Ponter
Photo spotlight on Boro 3 Banbury 3 by Richard Ponter

PHOTO FOCUS - 16 photos from Scarborough Athletic 3 Banbury United 3 by Richard Ponter

Boro missed out on the National League North play-offs despite bagging a late 3-3 home draw with Banbury.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st May 2023, 15:32 BST

Richard Ponter was at a packed Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the game for The Scarborough News.

Boro defender Kieran Burton tries to get on the scoresheet.

1. Play-off charge

Boro defender Kieran Burton tries to get on the scoresheet. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Kieran Weledji escapes the attentions of a Banbury defender but his effort was ruled out of offside.

2. Breaking free

Kieran Weledji escapes the attentions of a Banbury defender but his effort was ruled out of offside. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Boro boss Jono Greening, completing his touchline ban, watched the action from the stands.

3. View from the stands

Boro boss Jono Greening, completing his touchline ban, watched the action from the stands. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Kieran Weledji battles it out with a Banbury player.

4. Man of the match

Kieran Weledji battles it out with a Banbury player. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Scarborough AthleticBanbury UnitedNational League NorthFlamingo Land Stadium