PHOTO FOCUS - 16 photos from Scarborough Athletic 3 Banbury United 3 by Richard Ponter

Boro missed out on the National League North play-offs despite bagging a late 3-3 home draw with Banbury.
Richard Ponter was at a packed Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the game for The Scarborough News.
1. Play-off charge
Boro defender Kieran Burton tries to get on the scoresheet. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Breaking free
Kieran Weledji escapes the attentions of a Banbury defender but his effort was ruled out of offside. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. View from the stands
Boro boss Jono Greening, completing his touchline ban, watched the action from the stands. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Man of the match
Kieran Weledji battles it out with a Banbury player. Photo: Richard Ponter