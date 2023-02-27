News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Athletic claimed a 4-1 home win against Leamington on Saturday.

PHOTO FOCUS: 17 photos from Scarborough Athletic 4 Leamington 1 by Zach Forster

Scarborough Athletic hit top form to net a 4-1 home win against Leamington on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
1 hour ago

Zach Forster was at a chilly Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the National League North match for The Scarborough News.

1. Man of the match Kieran Weledji celebrates one of his early goals

Kieran Weledji races away to celebrate one of his two early goals in the win against Leamington.

Photo: Zach Forster

2. Skipper Michael Coulson brings the ball under control

Michael Coulson scored the third goal in the 4-1 home win for Boro.

Photo: Zach Forster

3. Boro go 4-1 ahead against Leamington in injury-time

Alex Wiles slots home the fourth and final goal for Boro

Photo: Zach Forster

4. Kieran Weledji was named as man of the match for Boro against Leamington

Star man Kieran Weledji in action against Leamington

Photo: Zach Forster

Scarborough AthleticLeamingtonNational League NorthFlamingo Land Stadium