PHOTO FOCUS: 17 photos from Scarborough Athletic 4 Leamington 1 by Zach Forster

Scarborough Athletic hit top form to net a 4-1 home win against Leamington on Saturday.
1. Man of the match Kieran Weledji celebrates one of his early goals
Kieran Weledji races away to celebrate one of his two early goals in the win against Leamington.
Photo: Zach Forster
2. Skipper Michael Coulson brings the ball under control
Michael Coulson scored the third goal in the 4-1 home win for Boro.
Photo: Zach Forster
3. Boro go 4-1 ahead against Leamington in injury-time
Alex Wiles slots home the fourth and final goal for Boro
Photo: Zach Forster
4. Kieran Weledji was named as man of the match for Boro against Leamington
Star man Kieran Weledji in action against Leamington
Photo: Zach Forster