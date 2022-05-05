PHOTO FOCUS - 20 photos from Scarborough Athletic 3 Guisborough Town 0 in the North Riding FA Senior Cup final Photos by Morgan Exley

PHOTO FOCUS - 19 photos from Scarborough Athletic 3 Guisborough Town 0 in the North Riding FA Senior Cup final

Scarborough Athletic won the North Riding County FA Senior Cup by beating Guisborough Town 3-0 in the final on Wednesday night to cap a superb season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:09 pm

Morgan Exley was at the LNER Community Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

Boro players observe the minute's applause in tribute to former Scarborough FC striker Neil Campbell

2.

From left, players Lewis Maloney, Brad Plant and Kieran Weledji celebrate Boro winning the North Riding FA Senior Cup final Photos by Morgan Exley

3.

Scarborough Athletic 3 Guisborough Town 0 in the North Riding FA Senior Cup final Photo by Morgan Exley

4.

Dylan Cogill gets to grips with a Town player

