PHOTO FOCUS - 21 photos of BBC TV's Football Focus programme’s visit to Scarborough Athletic FC by Richard Ponter

Scarborough’s football fans, players and club officials were in the focus when the BBC TV cameras rocked into town on Saturday.
Richard Ponter was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the Football Focus live broadcast for The Scarborough News.
1. Boro in focus
Alex Scott MBE chats to Boro boss Jonathan Greening on Saturday. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Legendary Lioness
Former England and Arsenal star Alex Scott was in Scarborough to present a special live Football Focus. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Boro in the spotlight
Boro boss Jono Greening talks to Alex Scott, Glenn Murray and Ashley Williams. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Catching up with the boss
Jono Greening shares his experiences at Boro with Football Focus presenter Alex Scott. Photo: Richard Ponter