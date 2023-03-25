News you can trust since 1882
Photo special on the day BBC Sport's Football Focus rolled into Scarborough at The Flamingo Land Stadium
PHOTO FOCUS - 21 photos of BBC TV's Football Focus programme’s visit to Scarborough Athletic FC by Richard Ponter

Scarborough’s football fans, players and club officials were in the focus when the BBC TV cameras rocked into town on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 25th Mar 2023, 21:40 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 21:42 GMT

Richard Ponter was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the Football Focus live broadcast for The Scarborough News.

Alex Scott MBE chats to Boro boss Jonathan Greening on Saturday.

1. Boro in focus

Alex Scott MBE chats to Boro boss Jonathan Greening on Saturday. Photo: Richard Ponter

Former England and Arsenal star Alex Scott was in Scarborough to present a special live Football Focus.

2. Legendary Lioness

Former England and Arsenal star Alex Scott was in Scarborough to present a special live Football Focus. Photo: Richard Ponter

Boro boss Jono Greening talks to Alex Scott, Glenn Murray and Ashley Williams.

3. Boro in the spotlight

Boro boss Jono Greening talks to Alex Scott, Glenn Murray and Ashley Williams. Photo: Richard Ponter

Jono Greening shares his experiences at Boro with Football Focus presenter Alex Scott.

4. Catching up with the boss

Jono Greening shares his experiences at Boro with Football Focus presenter Alex Scott. Photo: Richard Ponter

