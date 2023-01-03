News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Athletic suffered a 5-2 home loss to Darlington on Monday

PHOTO FOCUS: 22 photos from Scarborough Athletic 2 Darlington 5 by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic slumped to a 5-2 loss against National League North leaders Darlington at a sold-out Flamingo Land Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday.

By Andy Bloomfield
3 hours ago

Richard Ponter was at Monday’s match to take photos for The Scarborough News.

1. The fans take in the action at the Flamingo Land Stadium

A sell-out crowd take in the action at Scarborough Athletic's 5-2 loss at home to Darlington

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Boro midfielder Kieran Glynn is brought down

A Darlington challenge floors Scarborough Athletic's influential midfielder Kieran Glynn

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Boro chairman Trevor Bull looks on during the 38-minute suspension of action in the game at home to Darlington

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull looks on

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Darlington claimed a 5-2 win on the road at Scarborough Athletic

Visitors Darlington in possession during their 5-2 success against Boro.

Photo: Richard Ponter

