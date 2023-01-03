PHOTO FOCUS: 22 photos from Scarborough Athletic 2 Darlington 5 by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic slumped to a 5-2 loss against National League North leaders Darlington at a sold-out Flamingo Land Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday.
Richard Ponter was at Monday’s match to take photos for The Scarborough News.
1. The fans take in the action at the Flamingo Land Stadium
A sell-out crowd take in the action at Scarborough Athletic's 5-2 loss at home to Darlington
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Boro midfielder Kieran Glynn is brought down
A Darlington challenge floors Scarborough Athletic's influential midfielder Kieran Glynn
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Boro chairman Trevor Bull looks on during the 38-minute suspension of action in the game at home to Darlington
Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull looks on
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Darlington claimed a 5-2 win on the road at Scarborough Athletic
Visitors Darlington in possession during their 5-2 success against Boro.
Photo: Richard Ponter