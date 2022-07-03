PHOTO FOCUS - 23 photos from Scarborough Athletic FC Legends v Scarborough FC Legends by Richard Ponter

Scarborough FC Legends defeated Scarborough Athletic Legends in the Legends match at Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 1:18 pm

Richard Ponter was at the match and community sports day to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

Scarborough FC Legends get the ball under control

2.

The fans, wearing the new Scarborough Athletic away shirt, cheer on the teams at the Legends match,

3.

Scarborough Legends v SAFC Legends, ready for the kick off from left, are Rhiannon Hunt, Derek Exley, Darren France ,Jamie Mitchell, Sarah and Martin Dowey Photo by Richard Ponter

4.

Scarborough Athletic's new girls footballers, Mia Morris Lila Exley and Lacey Mills are watched by Gary Hindle from the club. Photo by Richard Ponter

