Scalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTERScalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER
PHOTO FOCUS - 9 images from Scalby FC 4 Richmond Town Academy 2 by Richard Ponter

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 18th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
Scalby FC opened their season with a 4-3 win at home to Richmond Town Academy at Carr Lane.

Richard Ponter was at the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup clash to take photos for the Scaroborough News.

1. Scalby take on Richmond Academy

2. Up for the cup

3. On the touchline

Scalby score during their 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

4. On target

Scalby score during their 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

