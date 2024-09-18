PHOTO FOCUS - 9 images from Scalby FC 4 Richmond Town Academy 2 by Richard Ponter

Richard Ponter was at the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup clash to take photos for the Scaroborough News.
1. Scalby take on Richmond Academy
Scalby, yellow and black kit, close down Richmond Academy in the cup clash. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Up for the cup
Scalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter
3. On the touchline
4. On target
Scalby score during their 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter
