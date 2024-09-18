PHOTO FOCUS - 9 images from Scalby FC 4 Richmond Town Academy 2 by Richard Ponter

​Five-star Scarborough Athletic hit top form in FA Cup second qualifying round replay win against Dunston

Man of the match Wiles earns Scarborough Athletic an FA Cup draw at Dunston

News you can trust since 1882

Scalby score during their 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

Scalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

Scalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER Photo: Richard Ponter

Scalby, yellow and black kit, close down Richmond Academy in the cup clash. Photo: Richard Ponter

Richard Ponter was at the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup clash to take photos for the Scaroborough News.

Scalby FC opened their season with a 4-3 win at home to Richmond Town Academy at Carr Lane.

Scalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER