PHOTO FOCUS - Edgehill Reserves 2 Seamer Sports Reserves 7

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Edgehill Reserves 2 Seamer Reserves 7 Photos by Alec Coulson PHOTO FOCUS - Edgehill Reserves 2 Seamer Sports Reserves 7Seamer Sports Reserves started their season with a 7-2 win at Edgehill Reserves in the Scarborough Saturday League second division.By Andy BloomfieldMonday, 20th September 2021, 9:32 am Alec Coulson was at the game taking photos of the league clash.1. Alex Sheader and Josh Pickin share a joke Photo Sales2. Danny Price challenges Tyler Richardson Photo Sales3. Jensen Bradbury beats Tony Pickles in the air Photo Sales4. Joe Nock gets away from Kris Tate Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 3