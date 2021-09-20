PHOTO FOCUS - Edgehill Reserves 2 Seamer Reserves 7 Photos by Alec Coulson

PHOTO FOCUS - Edgehill Reserves 2 Seamer Sports Reserves 7

Seamer Sports Reserves started their season with a 7-2 win at Edgehill Reserves in the Scarborough Saturday League second division.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:32 am

Alec Coulson was at the game taking photos of the league clash.

Alex Sheader and Josh Pickin share a joke

Danny Price challenges Tyler Richardson

Jensen Bradbury beats Tony Pickles in the air

Joe Nock gets away from Kris Tate

