PHOTO FOCUS - Huntington Rovers 3 Edgehill 2 Photos by Alec Coulson

Edgehill's depleted squad put in a battling display despite losing 3-2 at Huntington in the NRCFA County Cup on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:44 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:46 am

Alec Coulson was at Huntington to take photos for the Scarborough News.

1.

Joel Ramm celebrates opening the scoring for Edgehill

2.

Edgehill score the opener

3.

Edgehill go on the attack in the cup-tie

4.

The teams battle it out

