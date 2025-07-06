PHOTO FOCUS: Nine images from Scarborough Athletic FC away kit launch at sponsors Scholar's Bar

Wandering Photography was at a packed Scholar’s to take photos of the event.
1. Dressed for success
Boro players, from left, Michael Duckworth, Billy Marshall, Leon Gibson-Booth and Ryan Whitley show off the new away kit sponsored by Scholar's Bar. Photo: Wandering Photography
2. All smiles
The Scarborough Athletic fans are happy with their new away tops. Photo: Wandering Photography
3. Winning tune
The fans are entertained by Take 2 at the launch event. Photo: Wandering Photography
4. Top buy
A Boro supporter shows off his new away shirt. Photo: Wandering Photography
