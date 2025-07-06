Fans show off their new away shirts at the Boro kit launch event.placeholder image
PHOTO FOCUS: Nine images from Scarborough Athletic FC away kit launch at sponsors Scholar's Bar

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:24 BST
Scarborough Athletic FC launched their new away kit at sponsors Scholar's Bar on Friday evening.

Wandering Photography was at a packed Scholar’s to take photos of the event.

Boro players, from left, Michael Duckworth, Billy Marshall, Leon Gibson-Booth and Ryan Whitley show off the new away kit sponsored by Scholar's Bar.

1. Dressed for success

Boro players, from left, Michael Duckworth, Billy Marshall, Leon Gibson-Booth and Ryan Whitley show off the new away kit sponsored by Scholar's Bar. Photo: Wandering Photography

The Scarborough Athletic fans are happy with their new away tops.

2. All smiles

The Scarborough Athletic fans are happy with their new away tops. Photo: Wandering Photography

The fans are entertained by Take 2 at the launch event.

3. Winning tune

The fans are entertained by Take 2 at the launch event. Photo: Wandering Photography

A Boro supporter shows off his new away shirt.

4. Top buy

A Boro supporter shows off his new away shirt. Photo: Wandering Photography

