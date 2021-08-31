PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 South Shields 2

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 South Shields 2 Photos by Morgan Exley PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 South Shields 2Scarborough Athletic's unbeaten start to season came to a halt with a 2-0 home loss against NPL Premier leaders South Shields on Monday.By Andy BloomfieldTuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:38 pm Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the game for the Scarborough News.1. The players shake hands before kick-off Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales2. The Scarborough Athletic and South Shields players walk out Photos by Morgan Exley Photo Sales3. Ash Jackson on the ball for Boro in the first half Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales4. Lewis Turner looks to close down a Shields man Photo by Morgan Exley Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 5