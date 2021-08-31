PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 South Shields 2 Photos by Morgan Exley

Scarborough Athletic's unbeaten start to season came to a halt with a 2-0 home loss against NPL Premier leaders South Shields on Monday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:38 pm

Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos of the game for the Scarborough News.

1.

The players shake hands before kick-off Photo by Morgan Exley

2.

The Scarborough Athletic and South Shields players walk out Photos by Morgan Exley

3.

Ash Jackson on the ball for Boro in the first half Photo by Morgan Exley

4.

Lewis Turner looks to close down a Shields man Photo by Morgan Exley

