PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 Witton Albion 2

Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones happy to tackle derby-day opener at Driffield

News you can trust since 1882

Simon Heslop looks to track a Witton player Photo by Morgan Exley

Nathan Cartman is outnumbered by Witton defenders Photo by Morgan Exley

Ash Jackson on the ball Photo by Morgan Exley

Bailey Gooda looks to clear the ball for Boro against Witton Photo by Morgan Exley

Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.