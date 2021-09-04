PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic - Witton Albion 2 Photos by Morgan Exley

PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 Witton Albion 2

Boro crashed out of the FA Cup with a shock 2-0 home defeat to Witton Albion on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:34 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:36 pm

Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.

Bailey Gooda looks to clear the ball for Boro against Witton Photo by Morgan Exley

Ash Jackson on the ball Photo by Morgan Exley

Nathan Cartman is outnumbered by Witton defenders Photo by Morgan Exley

Simon Heslop looks to track a Witton player Photo by Morgan Exley

