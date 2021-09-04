PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 Witton Albion 2

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic - Witton Albion 2 Photos by Morgan Exley PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 0 Witton Albion 2Boro crashed out of the FA Cup with a shock 2-0 home defeat to Witton Albion on Saturday.By Andy BloomfieldSaturday, 4th September 2021, 10:34 pmUpdated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:36 pm Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.1. Bailey Gooda looks to clear the ball for Boro against Witton Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales2. Ash Jackson on the ball Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales3. Nathan Cartman is outnumbered by Witton defenders Photo by Morgan Exley Photo Sales4. Simon Heslop looks to track a Witton player Photo by Morgan Exley Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 4