PHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 1 Ashton United 1

SportFootballPHOTO FOCUS - Scarborough Athletic 1 Ashton United 1
Scarborough Athletic opened their home campaign in the NPL Premier Division with a 1-1 draw against Ashton United.
By Andy Bloomfield
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:41 am
Morgan Exley was at the Flamingo Land Stadium to take photos for the Scarborough News.